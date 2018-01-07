Matt Hardy Explains Why He Is Feuding With Bray Wyatt, When Hardyz Knew They Were Returning To WWE

WWE superstar Matt Hardy was a recent guest on ESPN Radio's Geoff Calkins Show to promote the upcoming Raw in Memphis, Tennessee. Currently, Hardy is in an intense feud with Bray Wyatt, which was instrumental in introducing his "Broken" – now "Woken" – gimmick to the WWE Universe. Hardy was asked where his feud with Wyatt is rooted in. "The force, the condition, that inhabits Bray Wyatt – named Sister Abigail – I knew her thousands of years ago," said Hardy. "So that's why our rivalry starts for. The cognizant ability I have to stay in contact with my soul and Sister Abigail many, many thousands of years ago."

Hardy stated that the "Lake of Reincarnation" came alive as soon as he inherited his property. Once his "condition had been reignited, then everything here became magic." He added that Senor Benjamin and his two sons live on the Hardy Compound. Regarding the "Delete!" chant, he explained that it started as being an "alternative way of putting out the flame of your opponent," and people have a quality or essence about them that need to be deleted. It also has other meanings, such as deleting "negativity, hatred, or obsolete calories." He also chose that term to delete his demons, particularly when he struggled with addiction following his last WWE departure.

Regarding his WWE return at WrestleMania 33, Hardy calls that one of the greatest moments of his career.

"It was utter validation," said Hardy. "It was truly one of the most rewarding moments of my career, no doubt. It's definitely a top three moment. It was really magical. I mean, especially, we live in the days of technology and the age of information. You know, people know stuff instantaneously right now. We knew almost a month out [that] we were gonna be at WrestleMania. We knew a couple weeks out we were gonna be involved in this match with ladders. And, we were able to keep this all confidential, and able to keep it on the down low, and it was a legitimate surprise. The night before, we were in a huge show for another wrestling promotion, wrestling the Bucks of Youth in our ladder match, which was almost 30 minutes, which was crazy and insane. And then we show up the next day to WrestleMania, the biggest WrestleMania there had ever been in history, and debut, and return, and get this colossal reaction which was so humbling and so flattering. And then we come into a ladder match, which is our staple. And then we win the tag team titles of the world again, which it was like truly a fairy book ending in many ways. But also, with that being said, it was also a beginning of a new fairy tale. So, it's been an amazing journey."

Hardy would also add that the only people who knew about their comeback at WrestleMania were Reby Hardy, Jeff Hardy and his wife, Vince McMahon, Triple H, Mark Carrano, and himself.

