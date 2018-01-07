NJPW Owner Wants To Work With WWE?, Kenny Omega Rips YouTube Personality, Jay White (Video)

- Above was the entrance video used before Jay White came out for his Wrestle Kingdom 12 match against IWGP Intercontinental Champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi. White came up short in the match, but has continued to stay in the headlines after first declining Kenny Omega's invite to Bullet Club and then joining CHAOS.

- NJPW Owner, Takaaki Kidani, spoke to Tokyo Sports about some future goals he has with NJPW. @STRIGGA of Purolove.com provided the translations. Kidani hopes to continue filling out the Tokyo Dome, eventually filling the seats in the outfield, but to do that he'll need more young Japanese stars, and a heavyweight star in his twenties. Between a rising fan base and sales in 2018, Kidani continued that NJPW will have more money to pay wrestlers and are looking to continue to bring in wrestlers who had a relationship with WWE until "the other side" says "let's get along." Clearly, bringing in Chris Jericho had a positive impact on the company's bottom line and overseas exposure as NJPW has already lined him up to face Tetsuya Naito.

- YouTube Personality, Logan Paul, took a trip to Japan where his attempt at comedy was met with plenty of criticism of how he acted in another country. Paul has over 15 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, but Kenny Omega won't be one of them. Omega responded to the video on Twitter saying, "What's worse than the obnoxious try-hard comedy is the sad fact that almost 200k people have seemingly enjoyed the blatant disrespect of a country that isn't theirs."

