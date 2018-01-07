WrestlingInc.com

Undertaker Vs. Kane - Inferno Match In 1999, Lana Wants To Crush In The MMC, Best WWE IG Photos

By Joshua Gagnon | January 07, 2018

- Above is a clip from the first-ever Inferno Match on Raw between The Undertaker and Kane in 1999. While outside the ring, Undertaker would catch one of Kane's big boots and set it aflame to win the match.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes: Mandy Rose, Peyton Royce, Andrade "Cien" Almas, and Alexa Bliss.

- As noted, Lana will be teaming up with Rusev in the upcoming WWE Mixed Match Challenge (January 16 at 10pm ET). On Twitter, she posted photos of both Rusev and her locking in the Accolade with the caption, "Rusev and I will crush everyone in Mixed Machka Challenge."

