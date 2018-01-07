Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens (Video), 1-2-3 Kid Vs. Razor Ramon, Sean Waltman Comments On Hard Fall

- Above is the 1-2-3 Kid (then as simply, The Kid) upsetting Razor Ramon in a match on Raw in May of 1993. After losing, Razor then demanded a rematch, putting up $10,000 of his own money to get another chance. They would have a match a few weeks later where the 1-2-3 Kid ended up taking the money, running out of the arena, and leaving in a car.

- During that $10,000 rematch, the 1-2-3 Kid took a hard spill from the top rope, landing flat on the concrete below. We posted a gif of it on our Twitter and Sean Waltman responded, giving some more details around that time. Responding to Lance Storm, Waltman said his head did indeed bounce off the concrete, he had to work a second match that same night, and he could barely board the plane for his first house show tour, later that week.

That happened on Monday & my 1st house show run started that Friday. I could barely walk getting on the plane for it. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) January 7, 2018

Jesus looks like your head hit the cement. Ouch is right — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 7, 2018

It bounced right off of it. I had to work another match that night w Reno Riggins. Not sure how I did it TBH. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) January 7, 2018

Back when we were way tougher than we were smart. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 7, 2018

- Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn spoke about their upcoming WWE Championship 2-on-1 Handicapped Match against AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble. Owens said they've been fighting the numbers games for awhile now, and thanks to Daniel Bryan, they finally get a fair shot at the title.

"At the Royal Rumble, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, finally get what they deserve, and that is a fair chance at the WWE Championship," Owens said. "Now, I'm sure all the idiots watching are saying 'Well, how is it a fair shot? It's a handicapped match against the champion.' Well, guess what? We have been battling the numbers game for months now, because Shane McMahon - the man running SmackDown Live - has been against us."