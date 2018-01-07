Title Match Announced For This Week's WWE RAW

WWE just announced Enzo Amore will defend his WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Cedric Alexander on this week's Raw. The two were scheduled to face off last week, but despite trying to come to work, Enzo was hospitalized with the flu. Below is WWE's announcement via Twitter.

Enzo reportedly got sick while in Toronto over the weekend with WWE for the annual holiday live event tour. He had been wrestling Kalisto all week, but did not wrestle in Toronto. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Enzo got sick while in Toronto, but he did not want to go to the hospital there, instead, he flew to Miami for Raw on New Year's Eve and ended up going to the hospital on New Year's Day. He checked himself out of the hospital last Monday and went to the arena for Raw, but officials didn't want him there because they were worried that he might be contagious. Last month, Alexander won the number one contender spot by defeating Drew Gulak on Raw.