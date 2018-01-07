WrestlingInc.com

Corey Graves Jokes With WWE Star, Samoa Joe Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Full Match, Fans On Who Win First

By Joshua Gagnon | January 07, 2018

- Above is the full match between Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II. Joe went in as the NXT Champion, but wouldn't leave as champion as Nakamura was able to hit Kinshasa for the victory.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Who will claim a victory first?" The Cleveland Browns will win a football games is leading over Curt Hawkins will win a match with 53 percent of the vote.

WWE Live Event Abruptly Ends After Samoa Joe Gets Busted Open During Match With Roman Reigns (Video)
- WWE Announcer, Corey Graves, looks to have some "beef" with Big E after the New Day member not only threw some pancakes at Graves, but then sent a text laughing at how "irate" Graves looked afterwards.

