Corey Graves Jokes With WWE Star, Samoa Joe Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Full Match, Fans On Who Win First

- Above is the full match between Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II. Joe went in as the NXT Champion, but wouldn't leave as champion as Nakamura was able to hit Kinshasa for the victory.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Who will claim a victory first?" The Cleveland Browns will win a football games is leading over Curt Hawkins will win a match with 53 percent of the vote.

- WWE Announcer, Corey Graves, looks to have some "beef" with Big E after the New Day member not only threw some pancakes at Graves, but then sent a text laughing at how "irate" Graves looked afterwards.