WrestlingInc.com

Triple H Has A New Training Partner, NYP Article On DDP And Justin Credible, Absolution (Video)

By Joshua Gagnon | January 07, 2018

- Above, Paige, Sonya Deville, and Mandy Rose were featured in this week's Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week's subjects will be Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan.

- The New York Post wrote an article on Diamond Dallas Page helping Justin Credible overcome his alcohol addiction. Last month, at a Blitzkrieg! Pro wrestling show in Enfield, CT, Credible showed up to the event clearly not able to make an appearance as he was scheduled to do a pre-show signing and an in-ring promo. Since that time, he's been working with DDP to get sober, which Credible said is a "no brainer."

"This time it's a no brainer and it's a no choice because I can't drink," Credible said. "I need to be sober or else I will die. It's one of those situations."

- Below is video of Triple H training with one of his daughters. In the tweet, Triple H wrote, "Never too early to start training for life." Stephanie McMahon also retweeted the video.

