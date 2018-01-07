Young Bucks Name Dream Tag Match, Rolling Stone Article On Chris Jericho - NJPW, ROH Throwback

- Above is a Ring of Honor Throwback of ACH, KUSHIDA, and Jay White vs. Toru Yano and The Briscoes from All-Star Extravaganza VIII in 2016. This was a first round match in the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Tournament where White, KUSHIDA, and ACH would win via pinfall to move on. Ultimately, The Kingdom would win the tournament to become the inaugural champions.

- Rolling Stone wrote up an article on NJPW's push for American viewers and Chris Jericho helping them do just that. Here's an excerpt from the article:

"With a hall-of-fame name such as Jericho sticking around for more matches, the Japanese wrestling company's push to grow its English-speaking fanbase has gotten even more aggressive, following a year that saw NJPW put on its first live events in the United States, with broadcasting support from American entertainment mogul Mark Cuban and his AXS television network (where NJPW currently airs Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET). But more noteworthy than the company's business strategy, NJPW has captured the eyes – and the heart – of professional wrestling fans across the globe through competitive and unpredictable entertainment."

- SPLX Apparel tweeted a photo of one of their athletes, Rey Mysterio, hanging out with his friend, Chris Jericho. Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks retweeted the photo saying, "Would love to wrestle these guys in a tag." The Young Bucks won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles for the seventh time against Roppongi 3K at Wrestle Kingdom 12.

Would love to wrestle these guys in a tag. https://t.co/KScHPZO5Ph — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) January 6, 2018

