News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Superstar Returns, Title Match, Brock Lesnar, Royal Rumble Hype, More

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the FedExForum in Memphis, TN as the road to the Royal Rumble continues.

Tonight's RAW will feature the return of The Miz, who has been away filming WWE Studios' The Marine 6. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is also scheduled to appear. We also know that WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore will finally defend against Cedric Alexander on tonight's show.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* The Miz is ready for his close-up

* Who will be next to challenge Roman Reigns?

* Will Team Red's titans wreak havoc once again?

* What's next for Finn Balor and his "good brothers"?

* How will Alexa Bliss bounce back from her defeat to Asuka?

* Enzo Amore to defend his Cruiserweight Championship against Cedric Alexander

Remember to stick with us throughout the day for RAW updates and join us tonight at 8pm EST for live RAW coverage.