WWE NXT Live Event Results From Charlotte (1/6): Johnny Gargano Headlines, Undisputed Era Defends

Thanks to Aaron Swaim for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Charlotte, North Carolina:
* No Way Jose defeated Fabian Aichner
* Lars Sullivan defeated Roderick Strong
* Nikki Cross defeated Lacey Evans
* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish retained over Kassius Ohno and Aleister Black when O'Reilly rolled Ohno up
* Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler defeated Aliyah and NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon when Baszler made Aliyah tap out
* The Street Profits defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss
* Johnny Gargano defeated The Velveteen Dream by submission