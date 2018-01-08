WWE NXT Live Event Results From Charlotte (1/6): Johnny Gargano Headlines, Undisputed Era Defends

Thanks to Aaron Swaim for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Charlotte, North Carolina:

* No Way Jose defeated Fabian Aichner

* Lars Sullivan defeated Roderick Strong

* Nikki Cross defeated Lacey Evans

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish retained over Kassius Ohno and Aleister Black when O'Reilly rolled Ohno up

* Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler defeated Aliyah and NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon when Baszler made Aliyah tap out

* The Street Profits defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

* Johnny Gargano defeated The Velveteen Dream by submission