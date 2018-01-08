WWE Congratulates Christy Hemme, Video Of WWE Superstars On Game Show, Eva Marie's Business (Video)

- We've noted how former WWE Superstar Eva Marie is staying busy with her NEM Fashion brand. Above is her latest vlog, which shows a day inside their new offices. Eva noted that she's also attending acting classes and going on auditions these days.

- WWE congratulated Christy Hemme on giving birth to quadruplets this weekend with the following announcement on their website:

Christy Hemme gives birth to quadruplets Christy Hemme's house is going to start looking like a mini-Royal Rumble! The former WWE Superstar and inaugural Diva Search winner revealed on Twitter that she successfully gave birth to quadruplets. WWE.com wishes Hemme, her husband and family the best as they embark on this exciting new chapter in their lives.

- As noted, this week is WWE Week on Nickelodeon's "Paradise Run" game show as SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Naomi, Bayley, Kalisto and Apollo Crews will be appearing. Below is a preview for the show: