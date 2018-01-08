WrestlingInc.com

WWE Live Event Results From Mobile (1/7): AJ Styles Vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley Attacks

By Marc Middleton | January 08, 2018

Thanks to Buddy Concha for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Mobile, Alabama:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Rusev & Aiden English, The New Day and Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable

* Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin

* Mojo Rawley defeated Sin Cara. Mojo attacked after the match but Zack Ryder made the save

* The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango

* Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott with Sarah Logan

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal with The Singh Brothers

* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Carmella, Natalya and Lana with Tamina Snuka

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

