WWE Live Event Results From Mobile (1/7): AJ Styles Vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley Attacks

Thanks to Buddy Concha for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Mobile, Alabama:
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Rusev & Aiden English, The New Day and Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable
* Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin
* Mojo Rawley defeated Sin Cara. Mojo attacked after the match but Zack Ryder made the save
* The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango
* Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott with Sarah Logan
* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal with The Singh Brothers
* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Carmella, Natalya and Lana with Tamina Snuka
* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens