Paige WWE Status Update, WWE Stars Visit Civil Rights Museum (Photos, Video), Mid-Atlantic Wrestling

- WWE Network has started adding episodes of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling to the vault this week. The promotion ran from 1970 until the mid-1980's and featured such stars as WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Roddy Piper, Sgt. Slaughter, Ricky Steamboat and others. There will be more than 100 hours of Mid-Atlantic content once the uploads are completed but they currently have episodes from 1981, 1982 and 1983 available. WWE posted this 1982 clip of Piper and Flair to promote the new uploads.

- No word yet on if Paige will return to the ring on tonight's RAW from Memphis but she is backstage. She did not wrestle at weekend WWE live events but she was at ringside for Triple Threat tag team matches that saw Sasha Banks & Bayley defeat Absolution's Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville plus the team of Nia Jax & RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Paige has been out of action since suffering a stinger at the December 27th WWE live event on Long Island.

- As seen below, several WWE Superstars including WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks and Titus O'Neil visited the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis this morning: