The Rock's 'Jumanji' Tops 'Star Wars', Rock's Daughter Interested In Wrestling, Golden Globes, More

- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson presented an award at last night's Golden Globes award ceremony with Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), who has starred with him in several installments of the Fast & Furious franchise. Johnson's daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, was the first-ever Golden Globes Ambassador for the event. The role was previously called "Miss Golden Globes," but that was changed this year to be more inclusive.

- WWE.com has an article here about Simone being the first-ever Golden Globes ambassador. They wrote, "WWE.com congratulates Garcia Johnson on this great honor."

- Before the Golden Globes, Simone took part in a panel discussion. She was asked about rooting for Alison Brie for her work in the series GLOW, and if the show hit close to home.

"Yeah, I love wrestling, and I have so much respect for female wrestlers," Simone said (h/t to Refinery 29). "To see them do that show and how well they portrayed it, I could see how hard all those women worked. Fingers crossed for that show for sure."

When asked if she was looking to do some acting, she replied, "I'm not sure, but something that comes to mind is wrestling."

- The Rock's Jumanji continues to do big business at the box office and topped Star Wars: The Last Jedi to become the number one movie at the box office this past weekend. It brought in $36 million to bring its domestic cume to $244.4 million. Globally it has made $519.4 million. The movie, which was produced on a $90 million budget, is by far the biggest hit of his career with for a movie where he is in the lead role. Ferdinand, starring John Cena, was at #7 for the weekend with $7.7 million, bringing its total domestic gross to $70.5 million. It was produced on a $111 million budget.