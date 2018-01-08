Mick Foley Reveals Which Former WWE Star He'd Like To See At RAW 25th Anniversary

The 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw is fast-approaching. Even though he hasn't been officially confirmed to be appearing on the show on Jan. 22, Mick Foley is likely going to be one of the legends to return. He recently spoke to Planeta Wrestling about the show.

Foley was asked what were his top three moments from Raw throughout his WWE career. Naturally, winning the WWE Championship for the first time in an all-time iconic moment was his first choice. But one of the moments he chose for his top three happened fairly recently and might come as a surprise to some fans.

"There have been so many great ones. I'll say winning the WWE title for the first time, against a gentleman named The Rock. That was definitely number one," Foley said. "Number two, was a really great, wild match I had with Stone Cold Steve Austin in 1996, so good that we kept being urged to wrestle longer and longer. And the third one, I really enjoyed being fired by Stephanie McMahon when I was general manager of Raw. I know that sounds like a strange third one, but it was a great creative rush to be fired by Stephanie."

Foley also was asked which superstar he'd like to see return on the 25th anniversary show. The superstar he named might not be considered a legend, but he is a close friend of Foley's.

"I imagine there's gonna be many legends back there. I'd like to see Al Snow back," Foley said. "I'm not sure if Al qualifies as a legend, but I'd like to see Al Snow return to Monday Night Raw."

Returning superstars confirmed to be appearing as of this writing include The Undertaker, WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, Kevin Nash, and Shawn Michaels. The Raw 25th Anniversary will air live from New York City at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom, the original home of Raw.

