Neville - WWE Update, Matt Hardy Spoofs Donald Trump (Photo), WWE Shop T-Shirt Sale

- Neville still wants to leave WWE, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Neville, who stopped working for the company in mid-October, is still under WWE contract and WWE will reportedly make him sit out the remainder of his deal. There was talk at one point about the two sides working out their differences to allow for Neville to return to the company, however that apparently is no longer the case.

- Through the end of the day, you can save 30% off t-shirts at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. The promotion ends Monday, January 8th at 11:59pm PT.

- Matt Hardy spoofed President Donald Trump's recent comments about being a "very stable genius" on Twitter, as seen below: