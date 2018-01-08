As noted, former porn star Mia Khalifa will be appearing at Sabotage Wrestling's War of the Genders 2 independent event on Friday, January 19th in Austin, Texas. Khalifa was invited to the event by Thunder Rosa, a.k.a. Kobra Moon in Lucha Underground, shortly after Khalifa ripped WWE on the YouTube show, Out of Bounds, which she co-hosts. While discussing Ronda Rousey being WWE bound, Khalifa took some strong shots at her new career choice.

"This is where her career will go to die," Khalifa said of Rousey. "I have no respect for the WWE, it's not a real sport. It's embarrassing."

After Rosa extended the invite to Khalifa on Twitter, Khalifa accepted and wrote, "people take things so seriously, I have no hate towards wrestlers, I just love talking s--t."

It looks like Khalifa will use her comments against wrestling as an angle, as she tweeted the following today to hype her appearance:

I WILL BE HERE ON JANUARY 19th. @thunderrosa22 invited me so I can see how "fake" wrestling really is, and I can't waif to laugh in all their faces ???? #notimpressed