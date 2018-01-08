Backstage Note On The RAW 25th Anniversary Episode, Asuka And The Miz On Teaming Together, Ric Flair

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair posted this video for the Georgia Bulldogs as they prepare to face Alabama in tonight's National Championship game.

- There has been a lot of internal talk over the past week in regards who to bring in for special appearances at the RAW 25th Anniversary episode on January 22nd in New York City, according to PWInsider. We've noted how WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler are booked for the show. Advertised stars who are not regulars include WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, John Cena, WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker.

- As noted, The Miz and Asuka have been announced as the fourth RAW team for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge that kicks off later this month. The A-Lister and The Empress of Tomorrow took to Twitter and wrote the following on their team:

We will give you a must-see show. An unstoppable force you cannot miss! @mikethemiz is the STAR of #AsukaCity! ?????? #WWEMMC — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) January 8, 2018