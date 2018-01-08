New RAW Team Announced For WWE Mixed Match Challenge

Add Goldust and Alicia Fox to the list of confirmed RAW teams for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge that begins on Facebook Watch later this month. The updated list of confirmed teams looks like this:

* Alicia Fox & Goldust

* Asuka & The Miz

* Nia Jax & Apollo Crews

* Sasha Banks & Finn Balor

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman

* Naomi & Jimmy Uso

* Lana & Rusev

* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair & Bobby Roode

Above is backstage video of Fox and Goldust, and below is WWE's announcement:

Prepare for a double dose of the eccentric. The improbable team of Goldust and Alicia Fox will represent Team Red in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge tournament, airing exclusively on Facebook Watch beginning next Tuesday.

To say that The Bizarre One and Miss Fox each bring something unique to the table is a gross understatement. He's flamboyant and larger-than-life, while she's prone to completely unpredictable behavior that stems from her raw intensity. Yet, their potential advantage in the unprecedented competition ahead of them goes way beyond their ability to throw their opponents off their game.

Both Superstars are seasoned squared-circle competitors who have seen it all, and they'll be ready for anything that comes their way. Goldust is a three-time Intercontinental Champion and a three-time Tag Team Champion. Fox is a former Divas Champion. Translation: This is a pair who knows how to win.

Together, the unpredictable mixed tag team will do battle in the innovative Mixed Match Challenge tournament on Facebook Watch, where male-female WWE Superstar pairings will attempt to win $100,000 for a charity of their choice. Each showdown in the competition will follow traditional Mixed Tag Team Match rules: When tagged, male Superstars face off with the opposing team's male competitor, and female Superstars battle fellow female competitors.

Check back with WWE.com to learn other #WWEMMC combinations as they become available. Follow WWE Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook for updates, and find out how you can impact the show's matchups, stipulations and more along the way. WWE Mixed Match Challenge begins next Tuesday at 10 ET/7 PT, exclusively on Facebook Watch.