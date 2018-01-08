Enzo Amore Responds To Rumors Of Being Kicked Off Of Tour Bus, NXT Road Trip To Canada, WWE Stock

- As noted, tonight's new episode of "Straight To The Source" on the WWE Network will feature host Corey Graves interviewing WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Above is a preview clip with Enzo responding to reports that he was kicked off a tour bus by WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns last summer.

"If that's the case, you wouldn't have seen me on the next show, correct?" Enzo asked Graves. "I have to get from point A to point B and they have to provide those accommodations because we work for a Fortune 500 company, so it's impossible to kick me off a bus. They ain't stupid and neither am I, they're not going to put themselves in jeopardy by not providing transportation to one of their biggest stars. If I can't get from point A to point B not on a bus, how am I getting there? How could you kick me off of some place... you can't kick me out of someplace I don't want to be."

- WWE stock was up 0.81% today, closing at $31.30 per share. Today's high was $31.47 and the low was $30.70.

- Triple H announced today that the WWE NXT Road Trip tour will head to Ontario, Canada for shows in Mississauga, St. Catharine's, Peterborough and Barrie in late February. Tickets go on sale this Friday. He tweeted the following details: