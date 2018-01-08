WrestlingInc.com

WWE Coach Meets Hulk Hogan (Photo), TV Host At RAW (Video), Goldust On Teaming With Alicia Fox

By Marc Middleton | January 08, 2018

- WWE posted this backstage video from RAW with Nickelodeon host Daniella Monet to promote WWE Superstars appearing on the Paradise Run game show this week.

- WWE coach Steve Corino tweeted the following after meeting WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan in the gym this weekend:

Hulk Hogan Involve d In Another Lawsuit Over Leaked Sex Tape
See Also
Hulk Hogan Involve d In Another Lawsuit Over Leaked Sex Tape

- As noted, Goldust and Alicia Fox are the latest announced team for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. Goldust tweeted the following after they were announced:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 Results

Most Popular

Back To Top