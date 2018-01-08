WWE Coach Meets Hulk Hogan (Photo), TV Host At RAW (Video), Goldust On Teaming With Alicia Fox

- WWE posted this backstage video from RAW with Nickelodeon host Daniella Monet to promote WWE Superstars appearing on the Paradise Run game show this week.
- WWE coach Steve Corino tweeted the following after meeting WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan in the gym this weekend:
Life is pretty awesome:— Steve Corino (@WWECorino) January 6, 2018
I saw my first live pro-wrestling show on January 6, 1983 in Winnipeg. The main event was @HulkHogan . He signed my program after the show.
35 years to the day, I'm in the gym with him. Couldn't have talked to him for days. pic.twitter.com/wrb5x6LxHB
By the way, that was "could HAVE talked to him for days". Sorry @HulkHogan— Steve Corino (@WWECorino) January 6, 2018
- As noted, Goldust and Alicia Fox are the latest announced team for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. Goldust tweeted the following after they were announced:
Holy Moses Queen of Sheeba!! My #WWEMMC partner is @AliciaFoxy ??????!! What shall we call ourselves? #GoldenFox ? #FoxyDust ? Let us know, @WWEUniverse !!— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) January 8, 2018
The rest of you won't know what hit you! #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/tvcTqlmUEl— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) January 8, 2018