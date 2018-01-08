Matt Hardy's 'Woken' In-Ring Debut On Tonight's RAW (Video), John Cena In New 'Blockers' Trailer

- Above is the new trailer for "Blockers" with John Cena and Leslie Mann. The movie hits theaters on April 6th.

- WWE has announced that "Woken" Matt Hardy will make his in-ring debut on tonight's RAW from Memphis. No word yet on who he will be facing but Hardy appears in the new backstage promo seen below. As noted, tonight's RAW will also feature the return of The Miz, Cedric Alexander vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and more.