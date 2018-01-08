WrestlingInc.com

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | January 08, 2018

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Memphis for this week's Main Event episode:

* Akira Tozawa and Mustafa Ali defeated Ariya Daivari and Drew Gulak

* Alicia Fox defeated Dana Brooke

