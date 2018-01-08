New Rumble Participant (Video), Funny Charlotte Flair - Bobby Roode Photo, Dana Brooke On Main Event

- Above is backstage RAW video with Mickie James officially announcing herself for the women's Royal Rumble match later this month. She joins Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Natalya, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan as confirmed participants.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Memphis for this week's Main Event episode:

* Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke

* Akira Tozawa and Mustafa Ali vs. Ariya Daivari and Drew Gulak

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently asked fans for names that she and Mixed Match Challenge partner Bobby Roode can use for their team, and it looks like they may have jokingly settled on Robe Warriors. Flair tweeted the following backstage photo tonight for laughs: