WrestlingInc.com

Steve Austin And More Big Names Revealed For WWE RAW 25 Episode

By Marc Middleton | January 08, 2018

WWE has confirmed more big names for the RAW 25th Anniversary episode that takes place on January 22nd from two locations in New York City - the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center.

Below is the updated list of non-regulars scheduled to appear that night and above is a new promo for the show.

* Free agent John Cena

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

* The Undertaker

* WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler

* WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall

* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

* The Bella Twins

* JBL and Ron Simmons

* The Dudley Boyz

* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

* DX: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws

