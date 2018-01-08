New Title Match Announced For WWE Royal Rumble, New Rumble Match Participants, Updated Card

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced The Bar vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan for the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which takes place on January 28th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Tonight's RAW also saw 2 new Rumble match participants confirmed - Mickie James and Matt Hardy.

Below is the updated Rumble card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, TBA

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Title

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Tournament Finals

Bobby Roode or Zack Ryder or Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan