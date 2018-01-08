WWE Announces New TV Show For The Miz And Maryse

We've noted how WWE has been working on a reality TV show for The Miz and wife Maryse, which would follow their lives in Los Angeles and on the road with WWE. The show would feature appearances by real life friends Dolph Ziggler and singer Ryan Cabrera, as well as some of Maryse's family members.

Miz confirmed on tonight's RAW that the show will be airing on the USA Network some time this year.

Below is WWE's announcement on the new show: