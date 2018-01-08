WrestlingInc.com

WINC Podcast (1/8): WWE RAW Review With Matt Morgan, Woken Matt Hardy In-Ring Debut, Wrestle Kingdom

By Joshua Gagnon | January 08, 2018

Matt Morgan, Glenn Rubenstein, Raj Giri and Justin LaBar are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- WWE RAW Review

- "Woken" Matt Hardy's in-ring debut.

- Wrestle Kingdom 12

And more!

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 Results

Most Popular

Back To Top