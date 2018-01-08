WWE Bringing Back Former SmackDown Superstar?

Former WWE Superstar Serena Deeb was in Pittsburgh, PA earlier today, apparently because she is in the middle of her pre-signing medical testing for WWE.

WWE officials have had recent interest in bringing Deeb back to the company, according to PWInsider, and it looks like she may be returning soon, if all goes well with the medical tests.

The 31 year old worked for WWE from the summer of 2009 through the summer of 2010, most notably as a member of The Straight Edge Society with CM Punk and Luke Gallows. She returned to the company in 2017 for The Mae Young Classic, defeating Vanessa Borne in the first round but losing to Piper Niven in the second round. She announced her retirement from pro wrestling in 2015 but later worked a match for Impact Wrestling and then The Mae Young Classic.