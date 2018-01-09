Top WWE RAW Superstar Announces His Royal Rumble Spot (Video), Updated Card For The Rumble

Bray Wyatt is now official for the men's Royal Rumble match, as announced by The Eater of Worlds himself in the RAW Fallout video above.

Tonight's RAW also saw Matt Hardy and Nia Jax announce their spots in the Royal Rumble matches later this month.

Coming out of tonight's RAW, below is the updated card for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which takes place on January 28th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Nia Jax, TBA

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Title

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Tournament Finals

Bobby Roode or Zack Ryder or Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan