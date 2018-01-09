Samoa Joe Coming For John Cena (Video), The Miz Taunts Roman Reigns, How Old Is Ruby Riott Today?

- Last night's WWE RAW closing segment saw The Miz and The Miztourage leave WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns laying. This came after Miz vs. Reigns was announced for the RAW 25th Anniversary episode on January 22nd. Above is Fallout video of The Miz mocking Reigns.

"You didn't think I was going to come back to RAW and not say hi to Roman, did you?" Miz asked. "Come on, really?"

- Ruby Riott turns 27 years old today while former WWE announcer Todd Grisham turns 42.

- As noted, Samoa Joe announced on last night's RAW that he will be in the 30-man Royal Rumble match this month. Joe also announced that he will be coming for John Cena and that Cena will be his first elimination. Video from Joe's promo can be seen below: