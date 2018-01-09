Braun Strowman Destroys After RAW (Video), Matt Hardy On The Final Deletion, Titus Worldwide Video

- Above is video of Titus Worldwide celebrating after their win over The Bar on last night's RAW in Memphis. Dana Brooke takes notes while Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews comment on how their future has just started. As noted, Cesaro and Sheamus vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan has been announced for the Royal Rumble.

- The dark segment after last night's RAW ended saw Braun Strowman destroy Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, putting Axel through a table. Video from the segment is below:

- As noted, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt are both now official for the Royal Rumble match. Below are post-RAW comments from Matt, who says The Final Deletion is coming soon:

The VAST @WWEUniverse is merely beginning to ASSIMILATE my #WOKENUniverse, as you've only seen a SCINTILLA..



Once you EARNESTLY sample a MODICUM, you shall find it positively INTOXICATING. https://t.co/EVLR5eNzgh — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 9, 2018