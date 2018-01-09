NJPW Touring Australia, Chris Jericho Teases Sticking Around NJPW, New Year Dash Highlights

- Above are highlights from NJPW New Year Dash, which took place the night after Wrestle Kingdom 12. The video includes match clips, Chris Jericho attacking Tetsuya Naito, and Jay White turning down Kenny Omega's offer to join the Bullet Club.

- NJPW announced for the first time ever they will be touring in Australia. They will have a total of four shows: February 16 (Adelaide), 17 (Melbourne), 18 (Sydney), and 19 (Perth).

- Chris Jericho posted some fan art that included, "New Japan is Jericho." In the caption, Jericho wrote, "Hmmm, that's got a nice ring to it....maybe I'll stick around for awhile?" After attacking Naito, we know he's going to be sticking around for at least one more match. As noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the working idea is to have the Jericho vs. Naito at the upcoming NJPW USA: Strong Style Evolved show on March 25th in Long Beach, California at the Walter Pyramid.

Jono Kiklis contributed to this article.