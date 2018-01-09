WWE Posts Update On Brock Lesnar And Kane, The Miz On His 2018, Bayley - WWE Mixed Match Challenge

- WWE opened fan voting for Bayley's Mixed Match Challenge partner last night on Facebook. Her partner will be announced at noon EST today. Above and below are promos from Bayley, Elias and RAW Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan.

- WWE posted the following storyline update on Kane and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar after Braun Strowman pulled the structure on top of them during last night's RAW:

Medical update on Brock Lesnar and Kane following Braun Strowman's attack After Braun Strowman used a grappling hook to tear down a lighting truss and send it crashing down on Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Kane, WWE.com can confirm that Lesnar is undergoing examination by WWE medical personnel. Kane, meanwhile, refused medical attention. It is unknown how this incident will affect the Universal Championship Triple Threat Match at Royal Rumble involving all three Superstars. Stay with WWE.com as more information becomes available.

See Also WWE Announces New TV Show For The Miz And Maryse

- As noted, WWE confirmed last night that The Miz and Maryse will have their own reality TV show airing on the USA Network later this year. It was also announced that Miz will receive a WWE Intercontinental Title shot from Roman Reigns at the RAW 25th Anniversary show on January 22nd. Miz tweeted the following on his 2018: