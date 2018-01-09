Poor RAW Live Event Attendance, Sheamus - Jinder Mahal (Video), Why Rusev Was Rooting For Alabama

- Above is the latest video from Sheamus' "Celtic Warrior Workouts" YouTube channel with the former WWE Champion doing a "Hard Body Mahal 500 Rep Workout" with Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre in Tampa, Florida.

- The attendance for this past weekend's RAW live events was the worst in many years, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The main events of the shows featured Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan teaming up to face Samoa Joe & The Bar.

- Rusev commented on Alabama Crimson Tide defeating the Georgia Bulldogs to win the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta last night. Rusev noted that he was rooting for Alabama to win so that AJ Styles would be upset, tweeting, "Congrats to Alabama! I was cheering for them today so i can upset @AJStylesOrg and yes he is really upset. Happy #RusevDay to all that #RollTide"