Former WWE Champion To Make Impact Wrestling Debut Soon?

Rey Mysterio could finally be making his Impact Wrestling debut soon, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The rumors on Rey talking with Impact go back as far as the summer of 2017.

Impact officials are trying to get Mysterio signed for the tapings that begin this week in Orlando, but at last word, there was no deal. There are talks still happening between the two sides.

It was reported back in the summer that Rey was entertaining offers from WWE and GFW/Impact. The talks with WWE fell through and the last top US promotion Rey worked for was Lucha Underground. Rey told ESPN in December that he's not currently signed to any deal.

"I'm not locked up to any company," Mysterio said. "I'm an independent contractor, as we say. I could go work wherever I want. That's the beautiful thing about being on this side of the fence. You don't have a commitment with only one company. You can go around and pretty much wrestle wherever you want. You can choose when you want your off-days to be. That was one of my main priorities when I left WWE."

Rey recently took to Instagram and posted the following on his 2017: