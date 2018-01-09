Former WWE Champion To Make Impact Wrestling Debut Soon?

Rey Mysterio could finally be making his Impact Wrestling debut soon, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The rumors on Rey talking with Impact go back as far as the summer of 2017.
Impact officials are trying to get Mysterio signed for the tapings that begin this week in Orlando, but at last word, there was no deal. There are talks still happening between the two sides.
It was reported back in the summer that Rey was entertaining offers from WWE and GFW/Impact. The talks with WWE fell through and the last top US promotion Rey worked for was Lucha Underground. Rey told ESPN in December that he's not currently signed to any deal.
"I'm not locked up to any company," Mysterio said. "I'm an independent contractor, as we say. I could go work wherever I want. That's the beautiful thing about being on this side of the fence. You don't have a commitment with only one company. You can go around and pretty much wrestle wherever you want. You can choose when you want your off-days to be. That was one of my main priorities when I left WWE."
Rey recently took to Instagram and posted the following on his 2017:
Was Truly Blessed this past year 2017 first & foremost for having the most amazing, supportive & lovable partner that I have as wife...... Angie @619reyna
Later through out the year was on the roster of @luchaunderground & was picked up by @netflix....... I became the face -aka- Latin ambassador of the best casino in the 619 @sycuan_casino and had a huge mask as a billboard put up off the I-5 as soon as you crossed the San Isidro international border ......... Had my handprints inducted into Plaza Las Estrellas in Mexico City....... Became part of the @nutritionsolutions Family & started to train with my good homie @chriscavallini & became more aware of my nutrition and started some intense workouts ........
Also became a sponsored athlete by one of the Dopest wrestling clothing lines out there right now @suplexwrestling .....
Last but not least to close the year I became Heavyweight Champion for @thecrashluchas In Tijuana Defeating none other than 3 of the best Mexican wrestlers right now, @lamascaraalva @rush_ingobernable & @penta_zero_miedo
A Tittle that means more than what you may think, this Tittle was inspired & designed to pay tribute..respect...to two of the greatest wrestlers, friends & brothers,
Eddie Guerrero +
Hijo Del Perro +
There was no other way out in the match for me than a W!
Thank you lord for always keeping me on my toes, for granting me my health and the ability too perform world wide the way I do for all my fans!
A very Big Thank you to all my fans for your loyalty & unconditional support..... I wish you all the best & Blessings for this upcoming year!
And I almost forgot to thank my sister in law for helping me with my FB page @ReyMysterio and all of the collages she puts together for me to post! #GraciasMija #Amooooo #MuchLoveToAll #HappyNewYear #TheBestIn2018ForAll
Was Truly Blessed this past year 2017 first & foremost for having the most amazing, supportive & lovable partner that I have as wife...... Angie @619reyna Later through out the year was on the roster of @luchaunderground & was picked up by @netflix....... I became the face -aka- Latin ambassador of the best casino in the 619 @sycuan_casino and had a huge mask as a billboard put up off the I-5 as soon as you crossed the San Isidro international border ......... Had my handprints inducted into Plaza Las Estrellas in Mexico City....... Became part of the @nutritionsolutions Family & started to train with my good homie @chriscavallini & became more aware of my nutrition and started some intense workouts ........ Also became a sponsored athlete by one of the Dopest wrestling clothing lines out there right now @suplexwrestling ..... Last but not least to close the year I became ?? Heavyweight Champion for @thecrashluchas In Tijuana Defeating none other than 3 of the best Mexican wrestlers right now, @lamascaraalva @rush_ingobernable & @penta_zero_miedo A Tittle that means more than what you may think, this Tittle was inspired & designed to pay tribute..respect...to two of the greatest wrestlers, friends & brothers, Eddie Guerrero ? Hijo Del Perro? There was no other way out in the match for me than a W! Thank you lord ???? for always keeping me on my toes, for granting me my health and the ability too perform ?? wide the way I do for all my fans! A very Big Thank you to all my fans for your loyalty & unconditional support..... I wish you all the best & Blessings for this upcoming year! And I almost forgot to thank my sister in law for helping me with my FB page @ReyMysterio and all of the collages she puts together for me to post! #GraciasMija #Amooooo #MuchLoveToAll #HappyNewYear #TheBestIn2018ForAll