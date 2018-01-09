WrestlingInc.com

Roman Reigns Warns The Miz, Fans On Braun Strowman's RAW Attack, The New Day - WWE Mayhem (Video)

By Marc Middleton | January 09, 2018

- Courtesy of Big E's Twitter, above is video of The New Day promoting the new WWE Mayhem mobile game.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who got the worst of Braun Strowman's attack on RAW this week. As of this writing, 81% voted for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar while the rest voted for Kane. Lesnar will defend against both big men in a Triple Threat at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 28th.

- As noted, the RAW 25th Anniversary episode on January 22nd will feature WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns defending against The Miz. Reigns tweeted the following warning:

