Photo: Which Stars Are On The Official WWE Royal Rumble Poster?

Below is the official WWE Royal Rumble poster.

While the WWE Universal Championship match featuring champion Brock Lesnar defending against Kane and Braun Strowman is prominently featured, the WWE Championship match with WWE Champion AJ Styles defending against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a handicap match isn't mentioned. Styles and Owens do appear on the poster, while Zayn does not.

Stars on the poster who have yet to be officially announced for a match at the pay-per-view or for one of the two Rumble matches include Roman Reigns, Rusev, Becky Lynch, Bobby Roode, Charlotte Flair, The Usos, Alexa Bliss, The New Day, Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal.

@KOllomani contributed to this article.