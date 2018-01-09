WrestlingInc.com

Main Event News For WWE 205 Live Tour, Elias On Teaming With Bayley, Nia Jax Gets Emotional (Video)

By Marc Middleton | January 09, 2018

- Above is a Total Divas preview clip for this week with an emotional Nia Jax shopping with The Bella Twins before her date with a New York City fireman.

- Cedric Alexander vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore with Nia Jax is the new top cruiserweight match for the non-televised WWE 205 Live events that take place on January 20th in Lowell, MA and January 21st in Poughkeepsie, NY. Kalisto vs. Enzo was previously announced. It's worth noting that Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy is being billed as the main event of the shows. No word yet on what will close the show - the WWE Cruiserweight Title match or Hardy vs. Wyatt, which was added as a bonus to help with ticket sales. It's believed that the first scheduled event of that tour, which was on January 19th in Rhode Island, was canceled due to ticket sales. The venue cited "scheduling & routing issues" when announcing the cancellation.

- As noted, Elias and Bayley have been confirmed as the latest WWE Mixed Match Challenge team. Elias tweeted the following after the announcement:

