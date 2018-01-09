Possible Title Match For WWE Royal Rumble, The Miz And Maryse Headed To Event (Photo), RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Memphis.

- WWE is teasing that Cedric Alexander may get another title shot from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore after last night's match on RAW ended in a count out with Enzo retaining. There's been speculation on Cedric vs. Enzo happening at the WWE Royal Rumble but that has not been confirmed as of this writing. They posted the following on Cedric for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode:

Will Cedric Alexander have another opportunity for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship? Returning from a bout with the flu, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore finally defended his title against Cedric Alexander last night on Raw. In recent weeks, Alexander has built a great deal of momentum against The Certified G and The Zo Train – and has also made a formidable new ally in Goldust – only helping his prospect for the biggest match of his career. Early in the contest, Alexander proved he was more than ready for the champion, and despite Muscles Marinara desperately pushing his opponent off the top rope to the outside, Cedric displayed why he is one of the most exciting Cruiserweights on the roster. However, as Alexander was closing in on winning the title, The Certified G appeared to injure his ankle after his opponent dove to the outside and landed on him. With Enzo unable to continue the match, Alexander won by count-out, but The Realest Champ in the Room retained the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. The flurry of offense from Alexander in the latter half of the match was overwhelming for Enzo, who also suffered a cut above the eye. Alexander's speed and athleticism proved to be the deciding factor, and a victory against the champion gives Alexander a great case for another opportunity. Will he get another chance, or will The Certified G find a way to keep Alexander from his coveted title?

- It looks like The Miz and Maryse are on their way to the Winter Tour of the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California. As noted, the two will have their own reality TV show that premieres on the USA Network later this year. Miz tweeted this photo on the way to the TCAs: