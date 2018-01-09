WWE RAW Viewership Drops Against The College Football Championship

Monday's WWE RAW, featuring Finn Balor, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan with WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns in the main event, drew 2.766 million viewers. This is down 3% from last week's 2.865 million viewers for the New Year's Day episode. RAW also featured Cedric Alexander vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, The Miz's return and an appearance by WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar advertised ahead of time.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.993 million viewers, the second hour drew 2.784 million viewers and the final hour drew 2.502 million viewers, a 16% drop from hour one.

RAW was #6 for the night in viewership, behind 4 airings on ESPN related to the college football championship game and SportsCenter. RAW was also #6 in the 18-49 demographic, behind college football and SportsCenter. The national championship game and related programming drew more than 60 million viewers for ESPN.

Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 1st Episode: 2.865 million viewers

January 8th Episode: 2.766 million viewers

January 15th Episode:

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily