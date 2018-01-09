Drew McIntyre Makes Case For WWE NXT Award (Video), Bayley On Teaming With Elias For MMC, WWE Stock

- Above is video of Drew McIntyre making his case for the WWE NXT Male Competitor of the Year Award. As noted, the 2017 NXT Year-End Awards will be announced on the night of "Takeover: Philadelphia" during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. McIntyre is currently out of action with a torn bicep.

- WWE stock was up 0.93% today, closing at $31.59 per share. Today's high was $31.73 and the low was $31.25.

- As noted, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced today that Elias and Bayley will be teaming up for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. Fans voted for Samoa Joe to team with Bayley but Joe is currently out of action after suffering a right foot injury on RAW last night during the win over Rhyno. Bayley tweeted the following on teaming with Elias: