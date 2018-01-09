John Morrison Talks The Miz's Current WWE Success, Matt Cappotelli's Condition

John Morrison was recently a guest on The Ross Report and he spoke to Jim Ross about his former tag team partner The Miz, who will be facing Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental Championship on RAW 25 in two weeks..

Once considered a pariah of the WWE locker room, The Miz has blossomed into one of the most entertaining stars in the company. This recent run saw him become one of the top heels on the roster and a mainstay in the Intercontinental Championship picture. Morrison said he's enjoyed watching The Miz's development, but he's most proud of him for staying true to himself.

"I've always been a big fan of the Miz. I think one of the biggest keys to his success is that he has always been emphatically himself, and because of that he is really authentic, so when you watch him you feel something," Morrison said. "It's not always true for people in the business, especially for those who don't know who they are as a person themselves sometimes, and it feels like you are just watching a show. The Miz has done a really good job as always truly being himself on and off camera."

During the early part of The Miz's WWE career, he teamed with Morrison to form a successful tag team. The two of them won both the WWE and World Tag Team Championships. Morrison said he'e enjoyed watching The Miz up his game from then to now.

"When we first started tagging he knew that he really needed to step up, which he has done," he said. "It is really cool to see him step up."

Morrison also discussed Matt Cappotelli, who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. Morrison and Cappotelli were the winners of Tough Enough III, and they developed a strong friendship. Morrison said Cappotelli's positive outlook has taught him to keep things in perspective.

"Matt Cappotelli and I are lifelong friends. I haven't been able to remain in touch with the rest of the cast, but last time I saw Matt, I specifically went to OVW and had gone that way for a Bachelor party and ended up having lunch with Matt after spending several days in Louisville, and till this day he is one of the most positive people I have ever known, and he has suffered more hardship than anybody," Morrison said. "He recently got more bad news about his brain cancer coming back. My mind is with him a lot of times. If I had a bad day where I lose my keys or something, I think about Matt and suddenly my problems aren't as bad as I originally thought."

