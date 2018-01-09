Sami Zayn's WWE MMC Partner Revealed, Samoa Joe Gets Checked Out At RAW (Video), Elias & Bayley

- As noted, Samoa Joe suffered a right foot injury during the win over Rhyno on last night's WWE RAW in Memphis. No word yet on how long he will be out of action as he underwent an MRI today. WWE posted this video of Joe getting checked out at RAW last night.

- WWE has confirmed Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn as the latest team for the Mixed Match Challenge, which begins next Tuesday on Facebook Watch. Below is video of Sami surprising his new partner:

- Below is WWE's official announcement on Bayley and Elias teaming for the MMC: