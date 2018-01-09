Enzo Amore On Why He Has Heat With Big Cass Following Cass' Injury

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore was a guest on WWE Network's Straight To The Source with Corey Graves, which premiered on Monday night. Among many other things, Amore talked about whether he has heat with his former tag team partner, the injured Big Cass.

During the interview, Amore suggested that there has been a rift between he and Big Cass, as the two are no longer on speaking terms.

"I wish him nothing but the best," Amore said. "Am I going to do business with him? That's one thing, but nothing. How many times do I have to tell [Graves] that?"

Amore said, "me and Cass don't talk anymore. I wish him nothing but the best, honestly. Nobody ever wants to see a guy get hurt because this is how we feed our families. This is how you do it - you get paid to wrestle, alright? And the WWE provides great healthcare and when you're injured, they take care of you when you're not on the road. But you're not making the same money as the damn champ, not when you're not on the road."

When 'Gravy' asked if Amore took umbrage with Big Cass not finishing their match due to injury, Amore, who made light of the situation on Twitter, claimed that he has been successful in WWE because of his resilience.

"I've been picked up by Big Cass and thrown down the ramp onto metal. Have you ever seen that before in this business? No, no, that's a mighty big fall from the top of the ramp, straight down to the bottom onto concrete. He picked me up over his head and thrown me 14 feet to the ground. Have you seen a guy straight up gorilla pressed onto the ground maybe? No, no, no. The difference between me and other people is I always persevere, alright? I'm the champ for a reason, because every time I got knocked down, I got back up."

Amore, chowing down an apple in true Chris Jericho heel mode, confirmed that he is in fact hot over Cass not finishing the match.

"While there is no 'I' in 'TEAM', Big Cass, there is in 'EA', Enzo Amore, okay? So a little heat with Big Cass not being able to finish the match? I finished that match just like I always do. Just like I made him finish that match when he threw me out of that ring 14 feet, I beat that 10-count at nine. I got back into that ring and I knew I didn't have a snowball's chance in hell. He ran back at me with that big boot because I made him finish it like a damn man, okay? And when the bell rings, ding-ding-ding, [Graves] know[s] how this business works, okay? You finish the damn match, point blank, period. That's it and I always finish, even if I'm finishing on my back. Do you know what I mean?"

In a pre-surgery video, Big Cass responded to Amore's Twitter assault, calling 'The Realest Champ In The Room' "classless".

"I think what he said on Twitter after was completely classless," Cass said. "He can run his mouth all he wants on Twitter. We wants to make fun of me for my injury. When he got injured at Payback last year, I was right there escorting him to the ambulance, carrying him over my shoulder when he got injured in NXT. He broke his leg and I literally carried him up the stairs of our apartment complex, onto our couch, and I carried him back to the car when he had to go to physical therapy, stuff like that, literally carried him over my shoulder, and this happens to me and he says this s--t on Twitter. f--k him, dude. He's a p---y and he thinks he's a tough guy. He can run his mouth all he wants, but he's a little b---h. He showed me the type of human being he is, the type of actual person he is. He's classless and tell him he's a b---h."

To watch this or any other WWE Network show, subscribe to WWE Network. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit WWE Network's Straight To The Source with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: WWE Network's Straight To The Source