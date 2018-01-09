Rich Swann’s Wife Scheduled For Impact Tapings, Latest Question Mark (Video), Laurel Van Ness

- Squared Circle Sirens is reporting that independent wrestler Su Yung — real name Vannarah Riggs — is scheduled to appear at an upcoming set of Impact Wrestling tapings. It could come as early as this week as television tapings take place tomorrow through Monday in Orlando, Florida.

Yung has worked for Impact Wrestling in the past as she wrestled Taryn Terrell at One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown in 2015.

Yung was in the news last month following a domestic violence incident with her husband, WWE star Rich Swann. On Dec. 10, 2017, Swann got arrested in Gainesville, Florida on charges of domestic battery and false imprisonment. Swann remains suspended by WWE since the arrest as the company said in a statement: "WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence."

- Impact Wrestling has released a new Laurel Van Ness T-Shirt.

- In the latest edition of The Question Mark, Impact Wrestling stars got asked to pick one person on the roster to live with in a tiny house.