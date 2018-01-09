WWE MMC Teams In Action Before SmackDown, The Miz And Maryse Red Carpet Photo, Latest Fashion Files

- Above is the latest episode of The Fashion Files with Tyler Breeze and Fandango, which airs exclusively online now. This episode features Breezango preparing The Ascension for their match against The Bludgeon Brothers, which took place on tonight's SmackDown. The match ended with Rowan and Harper picking up another squash win.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Birmingham saw Mixed Match Challenge teams go at it as Naomi and Jimmy Uso defeated Baron Corbin and Tamina Snuka.

- As noted, The Miz and Maryse were headed to the Winter Tour of the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California today. Here they are on the red carpet: