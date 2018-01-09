Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following SmackDown at 10pm ET. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Below is what's on tap for tonight.

- Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to tonight's show and preview Enzo coming out in a bit, also, Cedric Alexander vs. Tony Nese, later tonight.

- Earlier today, TJP taunts Gran Metalik about winning the Cruiserweight Classic. Gran Metalik welcomes him back, Kalisto tells TJP he's living in the past, and he's going to get left behind. TJP says he's the original, and bounces.

TJP vs. Gran Metalik

TJP charges in, Metalik with some big chops. Handspring off the ropes, TJP dodges it. Metalik with an early roll-up pin, two-count. Metalik goes for a dive to the outside, gets hits. TJP tries to throw him into the steps, Metalik jumps them, comes back and hits a hurricanrana off the steps. Back in the ring, Metalik heads to the top, gets knocked down, tree of woe as TJP stomps his face. Running drop kick by the former Cruiserweight Champion. Goes for a pin, one. Commentary talking about Metalik's knee injury, we'll see if they plays into the match.

TJP with a springboard forearm, pin, two. TJP out to the apron, flips over the top rope and crashes down on his opponent. Pretty sure the crowd tries for a "we want tables!" chant. TJP goes for another pin, two, starting to look a little frustrated. Both end up on the second rope, Metalik with a sunset bomb, ouch. TJP ends up getting a kick to the face and then dropped face first on the mat. Metalik walks the ropes, missile dropkick, pin, two.

TJP grabs at Metalik's mask to get a break, Metalik goes for another handspring, but gets kicked in the back, double gutbuster, pin, two. TJP yells in anger. TJP kicks kicked in the head, Metalik up to the top rope, walks the rope again, flying elbow, Metalik driver, pin, and that will do it.

Winner: Gran Metalik via Pinfall

- Post-match, Kalisto comes out to celebrate with Metalik, both leave the ring. TJP gets up and says "shut up!" He gets all mad, "What are you looking at? You think this is funny?" as he tears apart the announce table. He throws the steps and a chair as finally heads to the back. Nope, he comes back and throws over some more steps before heading to the back. Crowd sends some boos his way.

- Recap from last night of Enzo getting checked out by the doctor. Nia Jax comes in the room to check on Enzo, he tells her he's good. We then see Enzo getting stitched up.

- Backstage, Dasha Fuentes talks with Enzo and asks about his injured ankle. Enzo says he's built Ford tough, but the Doctors haven't cleared him for action. He said if he could fight tonight he would. Tony Nese shows up and says "four weeks ago, the Zo train beat some sense into me, and they did." Nese wants back in, Enzo says "you think it's easy?" Nese said he wants in and not as one of his cronies, but first in line after Enzo.

- Jack Gallagher heads out to the ring, we see a recap of Brian Kendrick getting destroyed by Hideo Itami's GTS. Then last week when Gallagher used a lead pipe to beat up Itami. Gallagher in the ring with a mic. Gallagher says Itami isn't here tonight and has some bruised ribs. Gallagher says the scales are not even though compared to what Itami did to Kendrick. "I am here to ruin Hideo Itami's life!" Gallagher goes to continue, but Itami shows up and heads towards the ring. Gallagher tries catching him first, but Itami with some punches. Gallagher tries to use the umbrella again, Itami catches it, then uses it himself, taking a big swing at Gallagher who ducks and heads out through the crowd.

- Backstage, Cedric Alexander talks about the outcome of his match against Enzo. He said he'll get another chance and will be sure to take the title next time. Enter Goldust, who says Cedric needs to watch out for for Enzo's mouth and that he has Nese in his back pocket. Cedric isn't worried, if he needs to, he'll just injure Enzo's other ankle. Pretty awful segment between these two.

- A beat-up Enzo Amore limps to the ring and introduces Tony Nese.

Tony Nese vs. Cedric Alexander

Nese starts off strong, and keeps checking in with Enzo as he gets in some offense. Nese coming off like a dork tonight, even more so than usual. Action on the floor, Nese slams Alexander on the barricade and does some more taunting. Nese tosses Cedric back in ring, cranks his neck as Enzo yells at him from ringside. Alexander with a jawbreaker, but Nese gets control right back, pin, two. "Finish the job, kid!" Enzo yells at Nese.

Alexander tries to string together some offense, but Nese keeps firing back. Alexander able to stun Nese, heads to apron, big kick, flatliner into the ring. Nese bails to the outside, Alexander with a massive flip over the top rope, hits it cleanly. Nese instantly thrown back into the ring, pin, two. Alexander tries for lumbar check, nope, schoolboy, two. Alexander heads to the apron, springboard clothesline. Nese able to drop Alexander, goes for second rope moonsault, lands on his feet, kick to Alexander. Handspring attempt by Alexander, caught in midair, Nese drops him over his knee stomach first, pin, two.

Nese tries to keep him down, goes for pump handle slam, Alexander counters, but lands awkwardly on his knee and sells like he's in pain. Nese waits for a moment and then charges in, Alexander with a quick roll-up for the 1-2-3.

Winner: Cedric Alexander via Pinfall

- Post-match, Alexander shakes it off and shows his knee was fine the whole time. He laughs and smiles as Nese and Enzo head into the ring. Enzo tells Nese to get the hell out of the ring. "You think that this is a joke?" Enzo yells at Alexander. He continues yelling and taunting, Alexander goes for the bad ankle, Enzo dodges it, but then gets kicked in his good ankle. Lumbar check by Alexander puts the champ down. Alexander picks up the title and sets it behind Enzo's head.