Title Match And New Rumble Match Participant Announced For The WWE Royal Rumble

SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced on tonight's show that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their titles against Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable in a 2 of 3 Falls Match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

SmackDown also saw Becky Lynch announce herself for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match.

Below is the updated card for the Rumble pay-per-view, which takes place on January 28th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Asuka, Naomi, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, TBA

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Title

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Tournament Finals

Bobby Roode or Zack Ryder or Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan

2 of 3 Falls for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. The Usos