WWE Hall Of Famers And More Legends Announced For RAW 25th Anniversary Episode

WWE has announced more special appearances for the RAW 25th Anniversary episode, which takes place on January 22nd from two locations in New York City - the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center. The new names announced are The Godfather, Brother Love, Teddy Long, The Boogeyman, Ted DiBiase Sr., Sgt. Slaughter and John Laurinaitis.

Below is the updated list of names scheduled to appear and above is a new promo for the show:

* WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long

* WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather

* Brother Love

* The Boogeyman

* WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter

* John Laurinaitis

* Sean "X-Pac" Waltman

* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase

* Free agent John Cena

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

* The Undertaker

* WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler

* WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall

* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

* The Bella Twins

* JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons

* The Dudley Boyz

* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

* DX: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws